Aligarh Muslim University delegation gives IG CCTV footage, claims 2 accused were in Aligarh that day

Police recently obtained a court nod for the attachment of property belonging to both accused — Saqib Azeez of Naderigate locality and Aseem Qureshi of Nawab locality, Kasganj. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Police recently obtained a court nod for the attachment of property belonging to both accused — Saqib Azeez of Naderigate locality and Aseem Qureshi of Nawab locality, Kasganj. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

A delegation of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students has come out in support of two accused in the murder case of Abhishek alias Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead when violence erupted over a ‘Tiranga rally’ in Kasganj on Republic Day. Led by the AMU Student Union’s honorary secretary Mohammad Fahad, the delegation met IG, Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta, last Thursday. Handing over CCTV footage, they claimed that the two accused were in Aligarh on the day of the incident.

Police recently obtained a court nod for the attachment of property belonging to both accused — Saqib Azeez of Naderigate locality and Aseem Qureshi of Nawab locality, Kasganj. Both of them are absconding. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing cases related to the violence as well as the murder charges has been asked to verify the footage.

Speaking to The Indian Express, student union secretary Fahad, who belongs to Kasganj, said Saqib had been undergoing coaching at an institute in Aligarh for a certificate course in financial accounting since October last year, and stayed in a rented accommodation in Amir Nisha locality. “After he (Saqib) informed that he was not present in Kasganj that day, I collected CCTV footage from some houses in Amir Nisha locality showing his presence in the locality the day the violence had taken place. I also obtained CCTV footage of the AMU Student Union hall, which showed that Saqib had visited the place the same day,” said Fahad.

Aseem Qureshi’s brother Qayub told this newspaper that on January 23, he and Aseem had rushed their father to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh after the latter had complained of severe chest pain. “I returned after two days while Aseem stayed with our father. Doctors conducted an angiography on January 27 and referred him to New Delhi the same day for further treatment. Aseem is in Delhi with him,” he added.

Fahad said, “We have got CCTV footage of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College showing Aseem in the hospital on January 26. We have handed over two CDs containing the footages showing Saqib and Aseem.” He also claimed that the CCTV footage showed that Aseem was in the hospital from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm that day, while Saqib is seen walking out of his house in Aligarh at 1.30 pm that day. Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said that Abhishek’s murder took place between 11 am and 12 pm on January 26. “Kasganj is around 70 km from Aligarh. It takes over one and a half hours to travel from one place to another,” he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Etah district), Om Prakash Singh, who is heading the SIT, said, “We are verifying the footage given in support of the two accused.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App