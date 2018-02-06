Kasganj tense again: Mosque door set on fire, 2 constables suspended

Communal clashes had broken out in Kasganj after stones were pelted on a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day, leading to the death of one youth. Archive Communal clashes had broken out in Kasganj after stones were pelted on a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day, leading to the death of one youth. Archive

FRESH TENSION broke out at the Muslim-dominated Ganjdudwara town in Kasganj district on Monday after unidentified persons allegedly set ablaze the main door of a mosque. Two police constables, who were on duty in the locality, were suspended over alleged laxity while a large contingent of police personnel was deployed on the spot. Communal clashes broke out in this western UP town after stones were pelted on a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out to celebrate the Republic Day, leading to the death of one youth. In a latest development, the post in-charge of areas like Soron Gate, Bilram Gate and Nardai Gate in Kasganj city, were sent to the district lines on Monday.

Monday’s incident came into light when locals arrived at the mosque to offer prayers in the morning and found the main door on fire. Locals gathered at the spot and began to protest. Soon after, the police arrived. The situation was brought under control when senior administrative and police officers, including SP Piyush Srivastava and District Magistrate R P Singh, assured protesters that strict action will be taken against those behind the incident.

Later, following a complaint lodged by the caretaker of the mosque, Mohammad Mufeed, unidentified persons were booked under sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the IPC at Ganjdudwara police station. No arrests have so far been made in the case. Ganjdudwara police Station Officer Laxman Verma said that at around 3.50 am, the police control room received information that unidentified miscreants had set ablaze the main door of the mosque.

“The police team arrived at the spot to find the door burnt… Locals in large numbers arrived there and started protesting. They returned only after they were assured of strict action against the accused,” he further said. Patiyali area Circle Officer Karam Veer Singh said, “We are trying to find out if the fire was caused by a short circuit or there was any foul play. We are looking into all angles.”

