Kasganj murder case: Wife of accused dies, kin says was taken ill since his arrest

A 63-year-old woman, who had been ill since the arrest of her husband and son accused in the Abhishek Gupta murder case, died on Friday during treatment in Aligarh medical college. Police had picked up Naseeruddin (70) and Akram (19) following the Kasganj communal clash on January 26. According to their relatives, Naseeruddin’s wife Haseen Bano lost consciousness soon after the arrests. The duo were allowed to perform final rites of the deceased on Friday, on the orders of the district magistrate.

“Mother was rushed to a local clinic, but her condition did not improve. On Thursday, her condition deteriorated and we rushed her to Aligarh medical college where she died around 3.30 am the next day,” said son Masrat Hussain, 28, who runs a motorcycle repair shop in Kasganj.

Apart from the murder charge, Naseeruddin and Akram are also accused of sedition. “They are falsely implicated in the case. Both were at their shop on January 26 when police arrested them. My sister later met senior police officers and told them that they were not involved in the violence. They had assured her that both would be released after questioning. However, next day, we came to know that police produced my father and brother before court on murder charge and they were sent to jail.”

ASP (Kasganj) Pavitra Mohan Tripahi, however, denied that Naseeruddin and Akram were falsely implicated in the case. When he was asked how they believed the 70-year-old man was involved in the murder, Tripahi said “he did not seem 70 years old”. Twenty-two year old Abhishek Gupta was killed in the communal clash. Twenty-nine people, all Muslims, were named as accused in the case. They were all also charged for sedition.

