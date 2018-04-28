Kasganj communal violence: SIT files chargesheets over murder, violence

All market is closed after the fourth day of communal tension in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) All market is closed after the fourth day of communal tension in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kasganj communal clashes on Friday filed two chargesheets — one in the Abhishek Gupta murder case and the other in a case of violence that followed the murder. The chargesheet in the case of 22-year-old Gupta’s murder names 24 persons, including a 60-year-old man. Of them, 23 are lodged in jail, while one is absconding. The property of the accused on the run has been attached as per an earlier court directive. Chandan was shot dead while taking out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in his locality on January 26 to mark Republic Day. His murder led to a series of violent clashes in Kasganj town.

“The chargesheet against 24 accused in the Chandan Gupta’s murder has been filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kasganj. The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet, which is filed on various charges including murder,” said the investigating officer, Inspector Ramesh Chand.

Among those chargesheeted are prime accused Saleem and his two brothers Rashid and Wasim. They are prominent businessmen in Kasganj. Wasim was a member of a district industrial cell. Additional Superintendent of Police, Om Prakash Singh, who is heading the SIT, said, “The role of five other persons is being probed in the murder case. As per evidence collected against them, action would be taken.”

He added that police are yet to receive the ballistic report of the weapon used in the crime.

“The cartridge found in Chandan’s body and the weapon recovered using information provided by Saleem were sent to a laboratory for matching. After the report comes, it will be sent to the court,” said Singh.

According to Singh, 20 persons were named in the FIR filed in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta. During the investigation, the role of nine more persons came to light. The police identified the accused on the basis of videos and footages of CCTV camera installed at houses and shop near the spot.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet in the case of violence names 36 accused, including 27 Muslims and nine Hindus. All accused are lodged in jail.

“The chargesheeted persons are accused of arson, violence, stone pelting and also firing on police party. An investigation was conducted into the incidents occurred before and after the murder of Abhishek Gupta. In the violence which occurred after the death, then station house officer of Kasganj police station Ritudaman Singh and constable Ankit Kumar suffered injuries due to stone pelting,” said investigating officer, Inspector Mohar Singh. According to Mohar, an FIR was filed by Ritudaman Singh against four named persons and others under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), among others. “During investigation, names of 32 persons came to light,” said Mohar.

