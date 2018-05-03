Kasauli woman officer’s murder: Himachal Gaurav award for Shail Bala

Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead during Kasauli demolition drive on Tuesday. Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead during Kasauli demolition drive on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to confer Himachal Gaurav Purskar to the Assistant Town Planner, Kasauli, Shail Bala Sharma who laid down her life while performing her duty dedicatedly and committedly in carrying the orders of the Supreme Court for demolition of unauthorised construction by hoteliers at Kasauli in Solan district.

A spokesperson of the state government said that it was decided in a high level meeting held in Shimla on Thursday to review the situation. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting.

The spokesperson said that apart from Rs five lakh financial assistance already announced by the state government, it was also decided that the family members of the deceased officer would be provided full salary of her remaining service period.

The state government was committed in implementing the orders of the Supreme Court and would provide full protection to the officials engaged in implementation of the orders, he added.

Meanwhile, the accused hotelier Vijay Thakur, who had chased and shot dead the woman official was arrested by Himachal Police in Mathura on Thursday. Shail Bala was shot dead by Thakur during a demolition drive against unauthorised structures in hotels across the hill resort, on Tuesday.

The hotelier was being brought to Solan for investigations and follow-up, a senior police officer said. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday. DGP SR Mardi also briefed Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur about the latest update in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court sought the status of probe into the killing directed the state government to apprise it of the steps taken to ensure no unauthorised construction is carried out in the state.

