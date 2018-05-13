Kasauli murder: The story of Narayani and how it came up

Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala, minutes before the owner of Narayani Guesthouse shot her dead. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala, minutes before the owner of Narayani Guesthouse shot her dead. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Narayani Guesthouse, whose owner Vijay Singh is under arrest for shooting dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala during a demolition drive that was being carried out on orders of the Supreme Court, is one of the oldest guesthouses on the Dharampur-Kasauli road, a 10-km stretch that is dotted with a number of hotels and guesthouses.

According to official documents, the Town and Country Planning department in Solan, the district headquarters, received an application for the guesthouse in September 1996 and it granted permission in August 1997 for a three-storeyed building, plus parking floor.

According to the plan submitted with the application for the guesthouse — named after Singh’s mother Narayani – the basement was demarcated as ‘car parking’ and the ground floor as dining space and kitchen. The first floor was to have four suites and the second floor three suites, a terrace area and office. The total plot area, as per TCP department, was 375 square metres.

Vijay’s mother Narayani said the guesthouse was opened “18 to 19 years ago”. “Initially, we constructed two rooms and later on completed the other floors and added more rooms,” says Narayani, adding that they took a loan of Rs 10 lakh to construct the guesthouse and subsequently took more loan for expansion.

Hotel owner Vijay had threatened that he will commit suicide if the hotel was demolished, few hours later he fired on ATCP Shailbala during the demolition drive at Kasauli. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Hotel owner Vijay had threatened that he will commit suicide if the hotel was demolished, few hours later he fired on ATCP Shailbala during the demolition drive at Kasauli. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Hira Thakur, Vijay’s cousin, says that though Singh had constructed an extra floor beneath the basement and another floor above the second floor, which were marked as unauthorised and which had to be demolished, “he had closed the floor beneath the basement and was in the process of demolishing the top floor. He was in the process of ensuring compliance”.

Solan Town Planner Leela Shyam says that during an inspection on April 5, 2016, the TCP department noticed that the guesthouse had added two extra floors, which were not authorised. “We did not issue any no-objection certificate… he didn’t apply. We do not know how he got electricity and water connections for those extra floors. Perhaps he managed to get an electricity meter because he was an employee of the electricity board,” says Shyam. Asked when the unauthorised floors had come up, she said she was “not aware of that”.

“But in 2008-09, when there was a boundary dispute between Narayani Guesthouse and the adjoining Shivalik Hotel, a team of the Town Planning department that went to the site noted that construction was on at Narayani for a second floor. At that time, there was no unauthorised construction,” says Shyam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App