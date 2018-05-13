PWD employee injured in firing at Kasauli woman officer dies at PGI

Narayani Guesthouse owner Vijay Singh is under arrest for shooting her dead with his licensed weapon. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Narayani Guesthouse owner Vijay Singh is under arrest for shooting her dead with his licensed weapon. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Nearly two weeks after Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court against unauthorised structures, a PWD employee who was wounded in the firing succumbed to his injuries at the PGI on Saturday night. The victim, Gulab Singh, was an PWD employee who hailed from a nearby village of Dharampur in Solan district. He accompanied Bala Sharma to the Narayani Guesthouse when the owner Vijay Singh opened fire.

Singh allegedly chased Bala Sharma and fired at least three rounds from his licensed revolver at her. She died on the spot on May 1. He surrendered before police after initially evading arrest.

Soon after the incident, Solan District Magistrate Vinod Kumar had issued an order directing the affected hotel owners and any staff working there to “deposit their firearms, weapons and ammunition at the nearest police stations immediately”. However, it took four days for the police to act as policemen showed up at the hotels on Saturday, asking the owners of 13 hotels and guest houses to deposit the licensed weapons, while citing the May 2 order of the Solan DM.

The order by the Solan DM under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code on May 2 referred to the death of Shail Bala in the “firing incident” and injury to a labourer Gulab Singh and further read “…for further smooth implementation of the aforesaid [Supreme Court] orders, it is of utmost importance to maintain public peace and tranquillity and provide a safe and secure environment to field officials in implementing these orders on ground, so that any such incident does not recur.”

The order said it would remain in force for two months.

Taking suo motu cognizance of Bala Sharma’s murder, the Supreme Court sought a report from the Himachal Pradesh government on steps taken to prevent unauthorised constructions in the state. The top court on May 9, suggested that the Himachal Pradesh government should take action against those officials who were posted in Kasauli when illegal constructions came up there and sought their names and designations.

