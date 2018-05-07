Illegal construction: How it all began — A plea in NGT against a Himachal govt hotel

Construction work on the hotel on Khetarpal Marg in Kasauli was stopped after SPOKE, an NGO, raised objections. (Jaipal Singh) Construction work on the hotel on Khetarpal Marg in Kasauli was stopped after SPOKE, an NGO, raised objections. (Jaipal Singh)

In November 2015, opposing a proposed 42-room Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Limited hotel in Kasauli Cantonment, Society for Preservation of Kasauli and its Environs (SPOKE), a local NGO, approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the HPTDC, Himachal Pradesh government, town and country planning principal secretary, Shimla-1, State Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board, Union Ministry of Environment and Forest secretary and Kasauli Cantonment Board.

The HPTDC had started work on the proposed hotel in September 2015. A senior member of SPOKE, Brigadier Wazir Chaudhary (retd), says before going to the NGT, they had approached the then Himachal Pradesh chief minister raising concern over sewerage issues, traffic, congestion and water supply problems in Kasauli and submitted that the hill town was not in a position to house a new 42-room hotel.

The NGT stayed the construction of the proposed hotel, which was to come up on the annexe area of Ross Common, an HPTDC property.

Read | Concrete Jungle: Kasauli illegal construction

Chaudhary emphasises that while SPOKE did not move the plea against any of the hotels and guest houses that came under the ambit of the April 17 Supreme Court demolition order, these had been made parties in the case when the Himachal government told the NGT that there were others flouting the norms too.

“The tribunal then asked the government to provide details of all such hotels,” says Chaudhary.

The NGT, while staying the construction of the HPTDC hotel, also ordered setting up of a Special Expert Committee to assess the environmental impact of it and the general state of the environment in Kasauli.

Findings of an eight-member Special Expert Committee, which submitted its report in 2017

* Present situation of Kasauli region in respect of sewage system, water supply and collection and disposal of municipal solid waste, is dismal with no organised infrastructure.

* Organised water supply is acutely insufficient at just 585 kL/day and fulfills only 18 per cent of the region’s total requirement (domestic and hotels). No water supply is provided to the hotels, and they obtain it from borewells, private tankers or natural springs. Likewise, the remaining domestic water demand is fulfilled via private tankers, springs, borewells; sources and sustainability of the same couldn’t be ascertained.

* Septic tank with soak pit is prevalent method for sewage treatment. However functioning of all inspected sewage treatment plants (STPs) was found inefficient.

* Municipal solid waste is unscientifically disposed of at dump sites or randomly on hill slopes, in violation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The only incinerator in the region (100 kg/hour capacity) was found without mandated pollution control devices and malfunctioning.

Carrying capacity of Kasauli region in respect of availability of drinking water, solid waste disposal has already overreached. Water resource capacity of the region is only 4,132 persons, and the peak day population of 25,379 is grossly overshot. Even the resident population of 20,142 is in excess. In absence of any solid waste management as per SWM Rules, 2016, and organised sewerage facility, the waste carrying capacity of the region is zero. Air quality of the region is ‘satisfactory’. For assessed air emission sources, no direct correlation of the evaluated air emissions is attempted, however it is well observed that with projected increase in air emissions, the air quality of the region will be adversely impacted.

Assessment of the environmental status of the region highlights the scarce water supply and urgent need to augment it, even to sustain the domestic needs of the present population. It has been observed that the water demand is largely fulfilled by unregulated supply system primarily by private tankers or unsustainable use of borewells, adversely impacting the flow of downhill streams.

For solid waste generation at rate of 7.7 ton/day, and no waste management infrastructure in place, disposal of waste on hill slopes is the general practise. Since tourism industry is major economic activity of the region, construction of hotels is only logical. However, there is no waste management facility for construction wastes and these were found dumped along the slopes destroying the vegetation underneath, at isolated areas, along solid waste dump or close to the hotel project itself. Construction waste has not been quantified in this assessment, however, as per discussion and observations these have already degraded the spring water sources and flora.

The Special Expert Committee’s assessment on constructions

* Construction (of hotels) in Kasauli region shall be restricted until infrastructure for organised water supply in sufficient capacity as per requirement is made available.

* Infrastructure for organised solid waste disposal as per the SWM Rules, 2016, is made available.

* Thereafter, permission for construction (of hotels) shall be considered on case to case basis with due diligence assessment of various aspects (land use, layout, water supply, solid waste, waste water, biodiversity, geological stability, other local issues if any) by an expert committee comprising of officials from the departments concerned.

Expert committee’s findings on inflow of traffic to Cantonment Board, Kasauli

* “During discussions with local authorities and general public it emerged that Kasauli is facing heavy traffic problem, it being a popular tourist hill destination…it witnesses heavy tourist inflow on weekends and during holidays in the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana.”

* During discussions with tourism authorities, it emerged that the tourist inflow to the town is steadily increasing by each passing year. Increase in contract amount of the Kasauli Cantonment Barrier from Rs 36,21,000 in 2012 to Rs 95,50,000 in July 2017 shows the rise in the volume of traffic.

* On the basis of this, the NGT had last year ordered a number of hotels and guest houses with unauthorised constructions to either remove such constructions or close those portions, besides imposing hefty fine.

* Several hoteliers challenged the NGT order in Supreme Court, which on April 17, ordered demolition of unauthorised constructions in 15 days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App