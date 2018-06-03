Karunanidhi turns 95, DMK supporters flock to Chennai to celebrate

DMK president M Karunanidhi celebrates his 95 birthday on Sunday. (File Photo) DMK president M Karunanidhi celebrates his 95 birthday on Sunday. (File Photo)

As DMK president M Karunanidhi turned 95 on Sunday, DMK workers and supporters gathered outside his residence in Gopalapuram in Chennai to celebrate. The party supremo’s residence was decorated with flowers and hoardings carrying pictures of him and his son and party working president MK Stalin.

Also known as ‘Kalaignar,’ the veteran leader has not lost a single election he contested in his six-decade long career. He was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappally in 1957. He served as chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms. He currently represents the constituency of Tiruvarur in the Tamil Nadu state Legislative Assembly.

Chennai: DMK workers gather outside M Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram on his 95th birthday pic.twitter.com/WOwKkiWFUc — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018

The Dravaidian leader has not been seen in public for several months due to health issues. He had undergone a tracheotomy procedure in December 2016 to improve his breathing. His son Stalin is serving as the working president of the DMK. His daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, also looks after party affairs. Karunanidhi has been granted a leave of absence from the Tamil Nadu House due to his health. He last visited the Assembly premises after he was elected from his native district in the May 2016 Assembly polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter this morning to wish him. “Warmest birthday greetings to M Karunanidhi @kalaignar89 Ji. I pray for your good health and happiness,” she said.

On his last birthday, leaders from across the country including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and CPM’s Sitaram Yechuru had flown down to Chennai to celebrate sixty years of his legislative career.

