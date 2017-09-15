Karti refuses to appear before CBI in Maxis case

Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti on Thursday did not appear before the CBI for questioning in the Aircel-Maxis case. Karti had Wednesday sent a letter to the CBI through his lawyer expressing his unwillingness to join the probe as all the accused in the case had been discharged by the court. He also said the CBI now had no jurisdiction over the case.

The CBI on Thursday, however, rebutted his arguments and insisted that it continues to have jurisdiction in the case as the FIR has not been quashed and the investigation was still on. CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said, “On March 2, 2017, the trial court discharged four accused persons. These included Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Maran, M/S Sun Direct Pvt Ltd and South Asia Entertainment Holding, Mauritius. They had appeared before the court. We have filed a revision petition in Delhi High Court regarding this on May 11, 2017.

“Four other accused, against whom a chargesheet had been filed but they did not appear before the court include two Malaysian nationals and two Malaysian firms. The matter related to them is pending in court. The trial court has issued arrest warrants against the Malaysian nationals Agusta Ralph Marshal and Ananth Krishnan… So the said FIR has not been quashed by the court and further investigation is on.”

Gaur said the case was registered in 2011 against then Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others.

