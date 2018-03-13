Karti Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till March 24

Karthi Chidambaram said he had never held any share in the company at any point of time. Karthi Chidambaram said he had never held any share in the company at any point of time.

A Special Court remanded Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 24, after the CBI did not press for further police remand. Karti was in police custody since his arrest on March 1.

CBI had filed an application seeking 15-day judicial custody. The agency submitted that during police custody, accused Karti remained “evasive” and did not “cooperate” and, therefore, no police custody was required. “There is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in the serious economic offence,” the CBI said. Opposing the judicial custody, defence counsel sought hearing of Karti’s bail application. However, the court said that the bail application was already fixed for filing of reply on March 15.

The defence counsel moved another application seeking separate cell during judicial custody, stating that there was grave threat to Karti’s safety. However, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Rana directed Tihar authorities to ensure proper safety.

