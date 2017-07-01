Karti Chidambaram seeks more time to appear before CBI

Karti Chidambaram. Karti Chidambaram.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, who has been booked by CBI in a case of alleged corruption, has failed to appear before the agency for questioning and sought more time. The agency wanted to examine Karti in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was finance minister.

It is alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who are in jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. Sources said CBI had issued notices to Karti, 45, and his associates to appear for questioning between June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up. Karti, through his lawyer, has informed the investigating team that he needs more time before he can appear for questioning, the sources said.

