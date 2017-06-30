INX media case: Karti Chidambaram seeks additional time from CBI for questioning

Karti Chidambaram in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Karti Chidambaram in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Karti Chidambaram, who was to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between June 27 and 29 in connection to corruption case, sought more time from the agency on Friday, reported news agency PTI. Karti, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is accused of receiving money through a firm “indirectly controlled” by him from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukherjea. It is alleged that Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to receive funds from Mauritius, during P Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

The CBI had registered a case against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services, its director Padma Vishwanathan and the Mukerjeas on May 15. Properties belonging to Karti were subsequently raided. P Chidambaram had come out in support of Karti saying FIPB approval was granted in “hundreds of cases”.

“”The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends…The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the CBI, the records of INX Media show that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited — indirectly owned by Karti — for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification. The central agency also claimed invoices worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore were raised in favour of INX Media by other companies in which Karti had interests.

Karti had reportedly, on Friday, sought time from the agency through his lawyers.

(With inputs from PTI)

