Karti Chidambaram moves Madras HC against “look out” circular issued by Home ministry in corruption case

Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, moved the Madras High Court against the ‘look out’ circular issued by the Home Ministry against him in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He had moved the court earlier seeking quashing of the case against him.

He was summoned by the CBI on July 21 for questioning in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was the finance minister.

The agency has alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. Chidambaram had issued a strong statement in response to the FIR, saying that the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

