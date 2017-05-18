Latest News

Karti Chidambaram leaves for London

The CBI had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:May 18, 2017 8:02 pm
karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, cbi raids, Karti chidambaram CBI raid, inx media, peter mukherjea, indrani mukherjea, chidambaram cbi raids, india news, indian express news Karti Chidambaram. Express photo

Son of Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, today left for London, two days after CBI conducted searches at his premises. Karti, himself a Congress leader, left for London along with a friend, airport sources said.

He flew by an international carrier, they added. The CBI had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, run by its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The agency had on Tuesday coinducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the matter.

Karti had alleged “political vendetta” behind the searches and said no documents had been seized from during the raids, insisting he had done nothing wrong.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. M
    manjit
    May 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm
    Is he absconding like lalit and malya or not.
    Reply
    1. S
      Shama Rao
      May 18, 2017 at 8:41 pm
      He must have been advised by his father to be away from the muck that may smear on his face.
      Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 18: Latest News