Karti Chidambaram gets fresh ED summons in money laundering case

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2018 12:33 am
Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey )
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued fresh summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, for January 16 after he skipped his appearance before it in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Karti and others in May last year.

It had lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report against the accused named in the CBI complaint which included Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, among others.

