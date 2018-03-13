Karti Chidambaram bail plea: Justice Indermeet Kaur recuses herself from hearing

Karti Chidambaram outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Karti Chidambaram outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A day after Karti Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail, Justice Indermeet Kaur on Tuesday recused herself from the hearing of the bail plea. A Special Court on Monday remanded Karti, the son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 24 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case. Without citing any reason for her recusal, Justice Kaur said she would refer the matter to the Acting Chief Justice, who would then assign it to another bench, reported news agency PTI. The matter is likely to be heard later today.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, approached the Supreme Court today, challenging a Delhi High Court order giving relief to Karti Chidambaram. The HC had asked the ED not to arrest Karti until March 20, the next date of hearing. The apex court has listed the matter for March 15.

Karti has been in police custody since his arrest on March 1. On Monday, the CBI did not press for further police remand but sought judicial custody for 15 days after accusing him of being “evasive” and non-cooperative. “There is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in the serious economic offence,” the CBI had said.

