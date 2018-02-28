Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI in INX media money laundering case

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, has been arrested by the CBI in the INX Media money laundering case. CBI officers were interrogating Karti at the Chennai airport after he landed from London. CBI CBI officials said that Karti was arrested for not cooperating with investigations. He will now be brought to Delhi.
Karti’s name had cropped up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the previous UPA regime.
The Enforcement Directorate had alleged that INX Media had deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval made a downstream investment of 26 per cent in the capital of INX News Pvt Ltd without specific approval of FIPB, which included indirect foreign investment by some foreign investors, and generated Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment in INX Media Pvt Ltd against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crore.
P Chidambaram said the allegations in the CBI’s FIR against Karti in the INX Media case were “totally imaginary, farfetched and highly improbable.” The petition added that “even on a bare reading of the FIR, it would be clear that the petitioner’s son has been deliberately drawn into a small, routine commercial transaction between two private companies for a paltry sum of Rs 10 lakh…”
Last week, he approached the Supreme Court alleging violation of his fundamental rights by the NDA government, which he claimed is misusing agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass him and his family members.
“The grievance of the petitioner is that the Central government, misusing its agencies, has violated the petitioner’s fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution,” Chidambaram said in his plea before the apex court. The plea urges the court to issue directions to stop these agencies from “continued harassment of the petitioner and members of his family, including his son”.
Reacting to Karti’s arrest, the Congress party said it will not be deterred. “This is a classic diversionary tactic by the Narendra Modi government. The PM continues to remain mum on the Nirav Modi case. We won’t be deterred, we will continue to speak the truth and hold the government accountable,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:58 am2nd: It has completely evaporated the support Modi got from the people of this country, for which he has done NOTHING for the betterment of the country, and instead completely sunk the good aspects of this country, and completely ed the growth of the country, in terms of the prosperity of this country. The eyewash of charges against Karti Chidambaram and the Son in law of Amarinder Singh is not going to change anything in the eyes of the people, who are now very well versed with dirty tactics of MODI and MOTU MONSTER – AMIT SHAHReply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:57 am1st: The MODI Govt which is on the ROPES with all then 20,000 crores NIRAV MODI – PNB scam, and the even bigger RAFALE deal scam with Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance is now reeling under the pressure, of the FURIOUS public opinion which decisively turned against Modi! The attack on the economic front, and the devastation of the Indian Economy, by Demonetisation GST, Attack on Minorities (Muslims, Christians, Dalits, Poor) on an everyday basis using GOU Mutra, harassment, mass murders! The complete anhiliation of Govt Ins utions CBI, Supreme Court, NIA to make them tissue paper SLAVES of the dreaded policies of the HATE-driven, Divisive MODI Govt, .Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:28 amThe CBI like a tissue paper is used for TWIN purposes: to wipe off the charges against the MOTU MONSTER AMIT SHAH’S INVOLVEMENT in the GENOCIDE of Gujarat, and use to frame false charges against any party, in the opposition that is posing a challenge to the Modi Govt. But the people of this country have had enough of this. They are sick and tired of this UTTERLY CORRUPT, COMMUNAL and DIVISIVE MODI Govt and will kick them out in the 2019 elections.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:28 am1st: Karti Chidambaram arrest is just a frustrated attempt by the MOTU MONSTER AAMIT SHAH to somehow take the heat off the cur MESS they have fallen into! The NIRAV MODI case is burning any left credibility of the MODI Govt, that was already reeling under the RAFALE Deal scam, and letting go off the HARDENED CRIMINALS – VIJAY MALLYA and LALIT MODI, which the MODI Govt helped in doing. They are now clueless for the FATE that awaits the Modi Govt when it will LOSE heavily in the 2019 elections! Hence they are going afte the opposition using their SLAVE tissue paper – CBI to go after the Congress!Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:18 amSame will happen to jaitley's kins when Congress will come to power in 2019 or 2024.Reply
