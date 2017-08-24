Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI, quizzed for ‘over eight hours’

Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

FORMER UNION minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday appeared before the CBI and was reportedly questioned for more than eight hours in connection with a case of corruption. While Karti is likely to be examined again on August 28, the Congress on Wednesday called it a case of political vendetta by the BJP-led NDA government. According to sources, Karti was asked more than 100 questions related to dealings of a company associated with him in the INX case. He is said to have arrived at the CBI headquarters around 10.20 am and left around 6.30 pm — his appearance was ensured by a Supreme Court order.

The CBI is probing Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for FDI during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. It is alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by Karti received money from INX Media, then run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

Calling it “nothing except political vendetta of the worst kind”, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “It is very surprising that the government goes and registers an FIR against unknown persons with regard to FIPB clearances. Who are those unknown persons? (They were) six seniormost secretaries of the Government of India at that point in time…. If this government has the courage, let them name those unknown persons. The FIPB consisted of the six seniormost secretaries of the Government of India — Commerce Secretary, Finance Secretary, Revenue Secretary and three more. They make the recommendations and the minister signs on it.”

The CBI had registered the case on May 15 against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services, its director Padma Vishwanathan and the Mukerjeas. The Mukerjeas are in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora. Chidambaram had responded to the FIR, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son. FIPB approval, he had said, was granted in “hundreds of cases”.

