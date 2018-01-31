INX Media case: Supreme Court asks Madras HC to decide pleas on lookout circulars against Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court said the decision to grant permission to Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad also lay with the Madras HC. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The Supreme Court said the decision to grant permission to Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad also lay with the Madras HC. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent back to the Madras High Court the matter relating to petitions pertaining to issuance of two lookout circulars against Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, refused to quash the two LOCs against Karti that were issued on June 16 and July 28 last year.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, gave a two-month deadline to the division bench of the Madras HC to decide on the petitions. The top court also said the decision to grant permission to the accused to travel abroad also lay with the Madras HC.

Earlier, a single judge bench of the Madras HC had stayed the LOC issued against Karti and others in a graft case relating to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti’s father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. Later, the SC considered the appeal of CBI and stayed the operation of the High Court order staying the LOC.

On Wednesday, the SC considered the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, that the argument of the probe agency with regard to the fact that the Madras HC had no territorial jurisdiction to deal with the LOC cases shall be kept open for adjudication. The top court did not express any opinion on the merits of the case and asked the HC to deal with them independently. The Supreme Court, however, will decide on another batch of petitions pertaining to the registration of FIR in the corruption case.

Last Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Karti in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case. He was asked about the financial affairs of Advantage Strategic, a company allegedly associated with him, and the relationship between consultancy fees received by this company and the FIPB approval.

(With PTI inputs)

