Karti Chidamabaram, accused in INX Media money laundering case, returns from London

Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram (Source: File) Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram (Source: File)

Karti Chidambaram on Thursday returned to Delhi from his trip to London, which his father P Chidambaram had claimed was a scheduled one. “Karti is travelling as per earlier travel plans. He will return after a few days. There is no ban on his travel,” PTI reported Congress leader P Chidambaram had said. Karti has been levelled with charges of bribery and corruption and is facing a CBI investigation in the case. He arrived in Delhi today around 4 am.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti alleging that he had accepted a bribe from the INX Media, owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, to help them evade a tax probe. The company is facing a tax investigation for violation of the rule and conditions of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for one of their ventures in Mauritius.

The CBI had charged the Mukerjeas and Karti of conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct. Following this, on May 16, the investigating agency searched the homes and offices of Karti Chidambaram, who has denied all the accusations made against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd