Karni Sena urges Rajput bodies demanding quota to unite

(Representative Image) (Representative Image)

The Rajasthan-based Karni Sena today urged all Rajput bodies seeking reservation for the community to rally under one banner to put pressure on the Centre for making economic status as the key criterion for granting quota benefits.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena president Mahipal Sinh Makrana said at the end of this year, nearly 15 lakh Rajputs would gather in Delhi to raise their demand for reservation. The outfit has been spearheading agitations demanding quota for the economically weaker sections among the Rajputs and other forward communities for the last few years. Makrana, who was here as part of the Karni Sena’s efforts to expand its base in poll-bound Gujarat, said the present reservation system had failed to serve its purpose.

“There are many Rajput bodies in different states which are running campaigns against the existing reservation system. We want to bring all such bodies under the banner of Karni Sena so that we can put pressure on the Centre over the issue in an united manner,” he told reporters. Makrana said the Karni Sena wants the economic condition of a community to be the key criterion for granting benefits of reservation.

“We strongly believe that poor people from unreserved category should get benefits of reservation. Economic condition should be made the key parameter for quota. To mount pressure on the Centre and get a law regarding this passed, we have planned a mega gathering of 15 lakh Rajputs in Delhi at the end of this year,” he said. Makrana, however, said the Karni Sena did not want reservation for Rajputs at the expense of the communities which have been availing benefits under the OBC quota.

“We want economic condition-based reservation for the Rajputs and other castes. For that, the government needs to pass a law in order to increase the (existing percentage of) quota and take it beyond the 50 per cent cap. To compel the government in doing so, we will show our strength in Delhi,” he said. Makrana claimed Karni Sena has over 6.5 lakh registered members in Rajasthan alone, where it has sought 14 per cent reservation for Rajputs, based on their economic status.

“In Gujarat, we have already appointed conveners in Rajkot and Sanand. Now, we will increase our base here gradually. We have undertaken similar exercise in Hindi-speaking states, such as Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Our aim is to bring every Rajput under one banner,” he added. The Patidar community in Gujarat has been holding agitations since 2015, under the leadership of Hardik Patel, demanding quota in government jobs and educational institutes under OBC category.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now