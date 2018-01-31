Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Amu gets bail, likely to be arrested soon, says police

Suraj Pal Amu (ANI/Files) Suraj Pal Amu (ANI/Files)

Suraj Pal Amu, the general secretary of Rajput Karni Sena, who had been detained by Gurgaon Police in connection with the violence across the district last week, was granted bail by the DCP (Headquarters) on Tuesday, hours after he was discharged form the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, where he had been admitted on Monday evening.

Confirming this, Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “He has been granted bail by DCP (Headquarters). Instead of being taken on production warrant, he is likely to be arrested soon, in relation to the Bhondsi incident last Wednesday, wherein a Roadways bus was torched and stones were pelted at a school bus.”

Amu had been detained by police on January 25, and was supposed to be produced in court on Monday. Instead, he was admitted to Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMS, after he complained of severe pain in his chest. He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning, and was taken back to Bhondsi jail, from where he was released on bail later in the day.

Police, meanwhile, arrested four more persons in relation to the violence across the district last week, when groups protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had gone on a rampage. “A total of 38 people have been arrested so far, and preventive action has been taken against 14 others,” said PRO Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App