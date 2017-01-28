Karnataka village observes bandh as farmers seek release of water

A bandh was observed on Saturday in Ballari, in response to a call given by the local farmers association to press its demand for release of water from Tungabhadra reservoir immediately for plantain, sugarcane and other crops in the district. In a total shutdown, commercial establishments, cinema theatres, petrol bunks and educational institutions remained close, as hundreds of farmers marched in a procession and held a public rally.

Police had stepped up security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Farmers said crops have started withering and they are facing loss of crop due to water scarcity.

Meanwhile, the Tungabhadra Board officials have said that the reservoir doesn’t have enough water to release it for farming activities in Bellary district. Ballari Deputy Commissioner Ramprasad said criminal cases would be booked against those who indulged in violence.