Karnataka: Two drivers arrested for putting cockroach in food at Indira Canteen

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah eat at an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru. File Photo Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah eat at an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru. File Photo

Two autorickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly dropping a cockroach in the food served at the state government-run Indira Canteen. Police said that during interrogation, the duo admitted they did it just for publicity.

Hemanth and Devaraj, along with two others, went to have a meal at an Indira Canteen in Kamakshipalya on Friday and created a ruckus when they ‘found’ a cockroach in their food. Then, they threatened the canteen staff and urged the people not to eat there, police said.

Police said the CCTV cameras installed inside the canteen purportedly showed Hemanth bringing the cockroach with him and putting it in the food.

City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) handed over the footage to the police and lodged a complaint against Hemanth and his friends. “We have arrested Hemanth and Devaraj. They are autorickshaw drivers from Kamakshipalya. They revealed that they did it to seek publicity,” a police official said, adding they were not affiliated with any political party.

The Siddaramaiah government launched the Indira canteens on August 15, which offers food at subsidised rates. Breakfast and meals are served at Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

