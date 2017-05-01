Karnataka: To quell feud, BJP axes 4 office-bearers

Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa. Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa.

The BJP central leadership on Sunday cracked down on factionalism in its Karnataka unit — between groups led by state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa — by removing two office-bearers each from both factions. Nirmal Kumar Surana and M B Bhanuprakash of the Eshwarappa faction were divested of positions of vice-president in the state unit. From the Yeddyurappa camp, M P Renukacharya was removed as vice-president of Raitha Morcha, while G Madhusudhan was removed from the role of party spokesperson.

The action was initiated after BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao was sent to Bengaluru by party president Amit Shah on Saturday to quell voices of disgruntlement.

The tension between the two factions came to the fore last year, when Eshwarappa gathered disgruntled leaders under a backward class banner without the approval of Yeddyurappa. The factionalism was quelled in January by Shah, who summoned both leaders to Delhi. Eshwarappa was appointed the head of the backward classes morcha of the BJP, while Yeddyurappa was advised to convene meetings of unhappy leaders to address their problems.

Factionalism erupted again last week, with Eshwarappa calling a meeting of leaders to “save BJP’’ from the “dictatorial ways” of Yeddyurappa. The main grouse was Yeddyurappa’s failure to convene meetings to hear disgruntled leaders. Yeddyurappa and members of his faction blamed former RSS man and national joint secretary B L Santhosh for instigating the dissidence by Eshwarappa.

The BJP office-bearers who were relieved of their posts had spoken against Yeddyurapppa and Santhosh on behalf of their respective factions. Before their removal, there was speculation that Eshwarappa would be divested of a party function, possibly his role as leader of opposition in the legislative council.

“Four leaders have been removed from party positions, but not the party. We hope this will address the problem. These things could have been resolved earlier. The developments are denting the party’s image in the state,’’ a state BJP official said.

One of the main issues fomenting the dissidence is Yeddyurappa’s move to pack district committees of the party with his loyalists. “Despite 28 district leaders petitioning the national leadership several months ago, no action has been taken to take all leaders into confidence for constituting district committees. The committees have been set up in three districts where there was no demand. These issues must be resolved quickly,’’ a state BJP official said.

The BJP regime in Karnataka between 2008 and 2013 was marred by corruption and factional fights, requiring constant intervention of the party’s central leadership.

