Karnataka to prohibit pillion seats on bikes less than 100 cc

FOLLOWING A prod from the Karnataka High Court, the state transport department has decided to implement rules codified in the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, banning pillion seats on vehicles with engine capacity of 100 cc or below.

The transport department issued a notification on October 16 emphasising that it would no longer offer a waiver of Section 143 (3) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 which states: “No pillion seat shall be attached to motorcycle with less than 100 cc engine.”

Officials of the transport department said the rule would not apply to motorcycles that have already been sold and that it would apply to motorcycles sold in the future.

The move to implement the rules comes after the High Court questioned the failure of the state to implement the rules codified in 1989 in the course of an insurance case where a child riding pillion on a 100 cc motorcycle died following an accident in Mysuru.

Despite the existence of the rule prohibiting pillion seats on 100 cc vehicles for over two decades, the rule was negated by the fact that the government allowed small motorcycles to be used with pillion seats by providing “special type approvals” during the registration of the vehicles.

The move to enforce rule 143(3) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 has drawn the criticism from groups like the Forum for a Bribe Free Karnataka, which has submitted a memorandum to the transport commissioner seeking revoking of the rule.

