Karnataka to oppose board by Centre to allocate Cauvery water share

‘We oppose formation of a board by the Centre,’ said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express file photo) ‘We oppose formation of a board by the Centre,’ said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express file photo)

The Karnataka government is opposed to the Supreme Court’s order asking the Central government to form a board to implement the scheme to share Cauvery river water, and is likely to challenge this aspect of the court’s February 16 verdict. Keeping in line with the state’s long-standing position, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has indicated that Karnataka is opposed to the formation of a separate board to manage sharing of Cauvery water. “We oppose formation of a board by the Centre,” he said after the initial euphoria over increased allocation of 14.75 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water to the state by the Supreme Court died down.

Hearing the Cauvery dispute, the apex court last week ordered: “We direct that a scheme shall be framed by the Central Government within a span of six weeks from today so that the authorities under the scheme can see to it that the present decision, which has modified the award passed by the Tribunal, is smoothly made functional.” The court also said that rights of states, “as determined by us, are appositely carried out” by the scheme. The court had allocated 740 TMC of Cauvery water at the rate of 284.75 TMC to Karnataka, 404.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu, 30 TMC to Kerala, and 7 TMC to Puducherry.

The Cauvery water dispute between the four states dates back to more than 100 years. Karnataka has over the years opposed creation of a separate authority such as a Cauvery Management Board for implementation of the scheme to share the river’s water, fearing that this will amount to handing over control of the dams and reservoirs in the state to the Central government. In the past, the state has claimed that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had gone beyond its purview in recommending creation of a Cauvery Management Board to regulate implementation of the Tribunal’s orders.

In a memorandum presented to the Centre four years ago, an all-party delegation from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that the “Cauvery Management Board unduly infringes upon the authority of the State of Karnataka to use even its allocated share of water’’. The Karnataka government is apprehensive that it will be forced to release more water than is available in its reservoirs in years of less rainfall.

The state is likely to hold consultations with its legal team before taking a decision on opposing the creation of an authority to ensure implementation of the final orders. Experts in Karnataka are of the view that the state will have sufficient say in any authority created by the Centre to ensure interests are protected in years when there is water shortage in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd