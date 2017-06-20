Karnataka to modify stringent Bill after protest by doctors

Representational Image. Representational Image.

FOLLOWING PROTESTS by doctors and private medical establishments in Karnataka against a move by the state to introduce a law regulating functioning of private hospitals, a modified version of the Bill is set to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. “A few changes were suggested after doctors met the chief minister. Changes in terms of the punishment and other things have been made. I have been told by the chief minister to go ahead with the Bill,’’ Health Minister Ramesh Kumar said.

The Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 advocates price prescriptions for treatment and punitive action for violations, among other suggestions being opposed by private doctors and hospitals.

