Karnataka to be 23rd BJP state after win in 3 N-E states: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (File) Prakash Javadekar (File)

Expressing confidence that Karnataka will be the 23rd BJP-ruled state, after the party’s victories in Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya, which are expected to go to the polls in February-March, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday accused the Congress government in the southern state of being hand-in-glove with the Popular Front of India, a radical Muslim outfit.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference of chartered accountants here, Javadekar, in-charge of BJP’s poll campaign in Karnataka, said, “The PFI had killed 24 party (BJP) workers in Karnataka and instead of booking them, the Siddaramaiah government is withdrawing cases against these workers and holding alliance talks with PFI-affiliated Social Democratic Party of India. The Congress is losing relevance; that’s why it is socialising with terror and casteist organisations.”

Speaking on the need to revise university syllabuses during his address, Javadekar said, “Board of studies at the universities is expected to revise and update their syllabus at least once in two years. But…instead of revising and updating the syllabus, they are more involved in politics and elections. The UGC and AICTE have (thus) decided to come up with a model curriculum…. Students cannot be deprived of latest education. If universities are not revising and updating their syllabus on their own, they can adopt this model curriculum.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App