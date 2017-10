Neelamani N Raju, who hails from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, will replace Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, who retires on Tuesday, said official sources (File) Neelamani N Raju, who hails from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, will replace Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, who retires on Tuesday, said official sources (File)

Karnataka is all set to get its first woman police chief in Neelamani N Raju. Raju, a 1983 batch IPS officer, will replace incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, who retires on Tuesday, official sources said.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after consultation with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the sources said. Neelamani Raju hails from Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

