Karnataka Session to begin on June 5, will be 10 days long

A 10-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature will be held here from June 5 to 16. The Karnataka cabinet decided to convene the legislature session for two weeks, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters. Asked about the short duration of the session, he said the Business Advisory Committee would decide if it needs to be extended.

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead for the formation of a company between the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and GAIL Gas Limited for implementation of city gas distribution project in the state.

“A special purpose vehicle- Karnataka Natural Gas Corporation will be registered to expedite the gas connection to the city,” Jayachandra said.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Centre to include Namasudra, Pod/Poundra and Rajbanshi castes in its list of scheduled castes of Karnataka state, restricting only to Bangladeshi migrants residing in Sindhanur taluk in Raichur district.

Elaborating, the minister said they were residing there since 1964, and have got citizenship of the country.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet include approval for fixation of nominal fees for considering regularisation of dwelling house up to 30×40 sq ft constructed in government lands lying within the distance of 18 km to three km from municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayat limits.

