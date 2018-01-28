Siddheswar Swami turns down Padma Shri, writes to PM Modi: ‘Being a sanyasin I am little interested in awards’

Siddheswar Swami. (Source: WikimediaCommons) Siddheswar Swami. (Source: WikimediaCommons)

Expressing his unwillingness to accept the prestigious Padma Shri award, Karnataka-based seer, Siddeshwar Swami, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is ascetic and has little interest in awards.

In a letter dated January 26, the Jnana Yogashrama seer said he was grateful to the Government of India for bestowing him with the honour, but politely refused to accept it.

He wrote, “I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious ‘Padmasri’ award. But with all respect to yourself and to the government I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award. Being a sanyasin I am little interested in awards. I hope, you appreciate my decision of not accepting this highly valued Padmasri award.”

Siddheswar Swami’s letter to PM Modi Siddheswar Swami’s letter to PM Modi

Siddheswar Swami is a spiritual guru who has a large following in Karnataka. He has written books on spiritual guidance and is highly revered. It is for his spiritualism that he has been conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.

As many as 85 Padma awards will be handed out this year by President Ram Nath Kovid. The awards include three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awards.

The annual awards, announced on Republic Day, recognise the efforts of some of the most distinguished people in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd