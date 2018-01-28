Siddheswar Swami turns down Padma Shri, writes to PM Modi: ‘Being a sanyasin I am little interested in awards’

Expressing his unwillingness to accept the prestigious Padma Shri award, Karnataka-based seer, Siddeshwar Swami, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is ascetic and has little interest in awards.
In a letter dated January 26, the Jnana Yogashrama seer said he was grateful to the Government of India for bestowing him with the honour, but politely refused to accept it.
He wrote, “I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious ‘Padmasri’ award. But with all respect to yourself and to the government I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award. Being a sanyasin I am little interested in awards. I hope, you appreciate my decision of not accepting this highly valued Padmasri award.”
Siddheswar Swami is a spiritual guru who has a large following in Karnataka. He has written books on spiritual guidance and is highly revered. It is for his spiritualism that he has been conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.
As many as 85 Padma awards will be handed out this year by President Ram Nath Kovid. The awards include three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awards.
The annual awards, announced on Republic Day, recognise the efforts of some of the most distinguished people in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.
- Jan 28, 2018 at 11:34 amIndia has changed a lot in the last 70 years. We forget the struggle for freedom, bloodshed, deaths, poverty... Today, organisations that didn't contribute in any way to our freedom and growth post 1947 speak about nationalism and patriotism. Killers of Gandhi are glorified. A shameless, ineffective poses in Gandhi style on khadi board calendar and picks up broom. a rght-wing leader speaks at seminar in Bombay stock exchange and even addressees the nation on TV on independence day. Isn't it shocking that bjp and rss have the audacity to lecture us on nationalism and patriotism? How dare they claim they too had a role in nation building and freedom struggle? Mere bystanders when indians struggled to build a nation should apologise to the nation and make amends by contributing to strengthening india rather than lynching its citizens and denigrating Congress and its leaders which solely built india.Reply
- Jan 28, 2018 at 11:20 amNice decision and great person. Also a slap in the face of the govt which is unnecessarily dividing people, politicizing something as personal as spirituality and religion and investing a lot of energy on a person like Adityanath. Vanity of vanities! All is vanity!Reply
- Jan 28, 2018 at 11:13 amSwamiji you are quite innocent that you declined the award whereas under BJP rule sanyasis are being made ministers and chief ministers...what will happen to this country!!!!Reply
- Jan 28, 2018 at 11:13 amAcslap on the face. Spirituality is all about renunciation and asceticism. Will the Sri sris Modis adityanaths and ramdevs bhagwats understand? Probably not. Because the spiritual mukhota is required in this land to be dubious power brokers.Reply
- Jan 28, 2018 at 11:11 amThey are scared of me ? why it is any of their concern ? what I chose to be in my life? wheather I want to do business, job. what is their concern ? they are tracking me via satellite, they block all my channels to have a relation, they harass me , they defame me and now saying these kind of things. Are Indian people blind ? what do you all want ? shall I go to west ? what problem do Indian people have with me ?Reply
