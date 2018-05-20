Karnataka rollercoaster: From hung assembly to Yeddyurappa’s resignation, all that happened

The high-octane drama which started during the election campaigns with the exchange of jibes by both national rivals- BJP and Congress, had its presence felt till the last minute of Yeddyurappa’s speech and proved to be the salient feature of Karnataka election. (Express Illustration) The high-octane drama which started during the election campaigns with the exchange of jibes by both national rivals- BJP and Congress, had its presence felt till the last minute of Yeddyurappa’s speech and proved to be the salient feature of Karnataka election. (Express Illustration)

The marathon three-day political slugfest in Karnataka culminated in B S Yeddyurappa resigning as chief minister on Saturday after he failed to consolidate enough MLAs to prove majority. Yeddyurappa later submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala paving the way for the Governor to call a JD(S)-Congress coalition led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to form the new government in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will take oath as CM on 23 after he is called to form the new government by the Governor.

Seen as the precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka assembly elections threw up a fractured verdict, with BJP emerging as the single largest party winning 104 seats. As BJP fell short of the majority, the Congress and JD(S) struck up a post-poll alliance and claimed the support of 117 members. The Congress-JD(S) combine has already staked its claim to form the government and said it would be headed by Kumaraswamy, who would be the Chief Minister for the second time.

Here are all the major developments that happened during the course of Karnataka assembly elections:

Yeddyurappa delivers an emotional speech, resigns before floor test

Yeddyurappa, the Lingayat stalwart, delivered an emotional speech in the assembly, thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with the party’s leadership and concluded the speech with his resignation from the chief minister’s position citing his inability to secure enough MLAs to support his government. “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance,” said Yeddyurappa in his speech.

Congress releases audio clips in evidence of MLA poaching attempts by BJP

The order of the Supreme Court to hold a floor test unleashed alleged attempts by BJP to lure in MLAs to support it in the house while Congress brought in DK Shivakumar to shield MLAs from supporting BJP. Shivakumar, who did a similar task during the recent Gujarat assembly elections, as well as the Rajya Sabha election, effectively kept the MLAs from supporting BJP in the assembly. Throughout the political drama, Congress released multiple audio clips and complained that BJP leaders including Yeddyurappa were using money and muscle power to lure the MLAs.

Governor Vajubhai Vala invites BJP’s Yeddyurappa to form government

Karnataka’s governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the govt in Karnataka sparked a controversy with Congress approaching the apex court against Vala’s decision. Opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati sharply criticised the governor’s decision and attacked BJP for not adhering to the precedents that it set in past state elections. However, Yeddyurappa takes oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in ceremony was followed by Supreme Court’s order to hold a floor test in the legislative assembly.

Hung assembly, Congress offers ‘unconditional’ support to JD(S)

The initial trends on the counting of votes on the morning of May 15 hinted at BJP being able to reach the majority mark of 112 seats. However, by the afternoon news broke that the chances of hung assembly loomed. The election verdict was finalised by the evening with no party being able to secure majority on its own. Taking lessons from the past misadventures in Goa and Manipur, Congress quickly offered its ‘unconditional’ support to JD(S). BJP leaders called the post-poll settlement between Congress and JD(S), an ‘unholy alliance’.

Rahul Gandhi calls JD(S) a ‘B team of BJP’

Throughout the election campaign, Janata Dal (Secular) showed no signs of allying with the Congress and Rahul Gandhi went on to call JD(S), a B-team of the BJP while PM Modi appealed the Kannadigas not to waste their vote on JD(S). Despite the possibility of surfacing as a ‘king-maker’ in case of a hung verdict, both Congress and BJP made no pre-poll attempt to lure JD(S) which continued to campaign independently, focusing on its stronghold of Old Mysore belt.

Sonia Gandhi launches attack on PM Modi

Marking her entry into the election arena in her rally at Bijapur, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi questioned the very purpose of PM Modi’s speeches. “Wherever Modi-ji goes he says wrong things and distorts historical facts. He uses the names of heroes from our history for his political motives,” Sonia Gandhi said in Bijapur.

“Modi-ji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I’ll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that… You cannot fill your stomach with your speeches. Modi ji’s speeches cannot cure diseases. You need medicine to cure diseases,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Fiery speeches, temple visits and robust campaigning

The election campaigning in the southern state kicked off with political giants entering the election arena and battling each other with ammunition comprising of promises, assurances, jibes along with a lot of personal attacks. The temple visits of Congress president Rahul Gandhi were repeatedly mocked by Amit Shah who termed it as ‘farce’.

PM Modi, who led the charge of BJP’s election campaign focused upon capitalising the anti-incumbency factor in Karnataka and pointed out the shortcomings of the Congress on a variety of issues with farmer distress being on top of his strategy. Amit Shah, in his multiple press conferences called Siddaramaiah’s government to be the most corrupt government among all states. The Prime Minister, who proved to be the star campaigner for his party, concluded his rallies with the slogan of “Sarkara badalisi, BJP gellisi (Change the government, elect BJP).

