Karnataka releasing 25-30% of Cauvery inflow to Tamil Nadu daily: Patil

Karnataka is releasing 25 to 30 per cent of total inflows in Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu every day as per a Supreme Court order, state minister M B Patil said here today. The state had also since June 1 released 2.2 tmc ft water to the neighbouring state, he said.

“We are releasing 25 to 30 per cent of the inflow of water in Cauvery basin every day to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order,” the water minister told reporters here.

He said that in July, the basin should have received 1,000 tmc ft of water, but had not got it. Hence, the state was not in a position to spare the stipulated 34 tmc ft to Tamil Nadu. On July 2, farmers had staged protests at Gajalagere and Ilavala villages in Mandya district of Karnataka, flaying the government for releasing water instead of taking steps to increase storage level at KRS Dam.

The farmers and pro-Karnataka outfits had also staged protests on June 30 by getting down into a bathing ghat in Srirangapatna against the release of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

