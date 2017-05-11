Karnataka: Public servants’ property raided; foreign currency, old notes found

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday searched residences and offices of four public servants, including an Additional Commissioner for East Zone of Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, on complaints of disproportionate assets. Documents related to properties worth crores of rupees, demonetised notes and foreign currency were seized during the searches.

Simultaneous searches were conducted on properties belonging to N Raghumurthy, Tahsildar of Ramanagara taluk; H Nagesh, Director of KPTCL; Ramakrishna Reddy, Superintendent of Directorate of Technical Education; and Dr K C Yathishkumar, Additional Commissioner East Zone, BBMP.

ACB officials found Rs 45,000 in demonetised notes and $1,559 from Nagesh’s house. Also, 2.4 kg gold and diamond jewellery were found among other items. From Raghumurthy’s possession, papers showing deposits worth Rs 2.7 crore and documents of residential building worth Rs 2.5 crore were found. From Yathishkumar’s premises, papers of assets allegedly bought in the name of his mother-in-law and wife were found. Officials said Reddy owned several acres of land.

