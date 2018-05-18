Karnataka floor test: Congress says pro tem speaker ‘dented, tainted’, moves SC

Surjewala said the option of “going back to the court” to challenge Bopaiah’s appointment was “very much open.” (File) Surjewala said the option of “going back to the court” to challenge Bopaiah’s appointment was “very much open.” (File)

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in Karnataka on Saturday, another controversy broke out as the Congress objected to the appointment of BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker.

Saying that Bopaiah was “dented and tainted”, the Congress said Governor Vajubhai Vala should have appointed the most senior MLA to the post, as per convention. Congress MLA and former Karnataka PCC president R V Deshpande is the most senior MLA in the new House.

The Congress challenged the appointment of three-time MLA Bopaiah in the Supreme Court. Congress’s communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said Bopaiah had been appointed pro tem Speaker “with the sole intent of manufacturing a majority out of a minority”, at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Calling Bopaiah “dented and tainted”, Surjewala said as Speaker, he had denigrated and violated the Constitution, law and rules to save the B S Yeddyurappa government in 2010. “He had disqualified BJP MLAs who had exposed corruption of Yeddyurappa… He is the same Bopaiah against whom the Supreme Court had passed stinging strictures…in 2011,” he said.

Quoting from the Supreme Court’s 2011 order, Surjewala said the court had said that Bopaiah had acted in “hot haste” and had held that his actions “amounted to denial of the principles of natural justice to the appellants… (and) also reveals a partisan trait in the Speaker’s approach…”

“The same Bopaiah has now been appointed as the pro tem Speaker and the same Yeddyurappa is again seeking a confidence vote. What does it mean… the appointment of Bopaiah as the pro term Speaker violates every settled constitutional tradition and every settled parliamentary practice,” he said, adding that the Governor cannot “murder democracy in broad daylight.”

Surjewala said the option of “going back to the court” to challenge Bopaiah’s appointment was “very much open.”

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi too questioned Bopaiah’s appointment. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Singhvi said the Supreme Court’s direction to hold a floor test on Saturday was “historic”. He said the BJP was frustrated as it was not being able to cobble up a majority. He said while B S Yeddyurappa’s counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, kept asking for more time to prove majority, Attorney General K K Venugopal sought the use of secret ballot. These demands, said Singhvi, reflected the frustration of the BJP and the union government.

Later in the evening, the Congress-JD (S) combine approached the Supreme Court challenging Vala’s decision to appoint Bopaiah. According to sources, the petition was placed before a registrar of the apex court but some defects were pointed out in the plea.

“Some defects have been pointed out to us and we are looking into these,” one of lawyers, associated with the development, said.

As per the latest update, the Supreme Court will hear the Congress’s plea regarding the appointment of pro tem speaker of BJP MLA tomorrow at 10:30 am.

