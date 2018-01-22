Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP unleash all out beef-focused social media war

Karnataka assembly elections: Congress, BJP posted a series of videos mocking each other on the issue. Karnataka assembly elections: Congress, BJP posted a series of videos mocking each other on the issue.

Beef politics, it seems, continues to take centre stage when it comes to forming narrative on social media in poll-bound Karnataka as both Congress and BJP have been engaged in an online video duel, posting a series of videos mocking each other on the issue.

Describing the BJP as “Beef Janata Party”, the Congress took potshots at the saffron party in the latest video for its hypocrisy” on the beef ban issue. “Parrikar wants to import it, Yogi wants to export it, Rijiju wants to eat it, Som wants to sell it. Do not mix Beef and Business. Mixing Beef and Politics, a definite YES! Enough of your hypocrisy @BJP4India,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted along with the video showcasing reported comments by various BJP leaders on the issue, said.

#BeefJanataParty Parrikar wants to import it, Yogi wants to export it, Rijiju wants to eat it, Som wants to sell it. Do not mix Beef and Business. Mixing Beef and Politics, a definite YES! Enough of your hypocrisy @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/f6DMDzreOi — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) January 21, 2018

The Congress’ posted the video days after BJP in similar fashion came out with a video titled ‘recipe’ for “Siddu beef biryani”.

Laced with dripping sarcasm, the online video duel began with Congress posting a tweet titled ‘recipe for a BJP star campaigner,’ targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This followed a Twitter spat between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Adityanath, mocking each other on the development agenda during the latter’s campaign in Karnataka, that has gone viral on the internet.

Titled as “recipe for a BJP star campaigner”, the video with a caricature of UP CM in a hot pan included ingredients like criminal records, saffron dye, crocodile tears, homophobia, misogyny, zero attention to development, simmer on communal flame and bringing to a boil, garnish with ignorance, and serve with hate in Karnataka.

Here’s a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don’t recommend it. pic.twitter.com/j5lIAvc4Oa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2018

With the Congress’ video jibe going viral, BJP came up with another video attacking the Siddaramaiah-led government of being “anti-Hindu.” The video titled “Gundu Rao Military Hotel” with caricatures of Siddaramaiah, party working President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Social Media in-charge Ramya said the recipe for “Siddu beef biryani” include stolen rice from ‘Anna Bagya’ scheme, cow meat from illegal slaughter house and Hindu blood (citing alleged murders of Hindu activists), among others.

Siddaramaiah led Congress govt has been the most anti-Hindu Govt in the history of K’taka. CM himself has repeatedly boasted of his anti-Hindu image. But of late, he has been trying hard to prove his Hindu credentials. But it is too late Mr. CM . Start packing your bags! pic.twitter.com/vdT9BTfVcL — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 18, 2018

Commenting on the video, a young BJP leader had said “we chose to give them (Congress) a taste of their own medicine.”

In a separate video, the BJP alleged that Karnataka under Siddaramaiah has become a killing yard for farmers and the state has recorded the highest number of farmer deaths. The video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about the uplift of farmers and the agrarian sector and then highlights farmer suicides under the Congress regime in Karnataka, citing various newspaper articles. It also accused state government of not implementing Central government schemes like ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojna’ and questions whether they did so as the scheme was from a Prime Minister who belonged to BJP.

The ongoing duel between both parties is viewed as an attempt to conquer social media space and maintain their dominance over it in the run-up to the polls early this year.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App