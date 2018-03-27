Karnataka poll date leak: Election Commission likely to seek IB, CBI probe

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sunil Arora announced the schedule for Karnataka elections (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sunil Arora announced the schedule for Karnataka elections (PTI)

Hours after a controversy erupted over BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting the Karnataka election dates ahead of Election Commission’s official announcement, EC sources told The Indian Express that it is likely to seek a CBI and Intelligence Bureau (IB) probe into the incident. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat had said that an investigation will be launched into the matter after the question was posed to him. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken,” Rawat said earlier today.

The controversy erupted after the ruling party’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the dates of Karnataka election ahead of its announcement by the ECI. Questioning the credibility of the poll watchdog, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala asked if action would be taken against Amit Malviya or BJP chief Amit Shah.

“BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President Amit Shah and register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?” Surjewala said on Twitter.

Malviya tweeted that Karnataka would go to polls on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 18. However, the EC announced that the counting of votes would take place on May 15. When asked how he got access to the dates before the EC announcement, Malviya said a news channel flashed the dates and they were already public. Malviya later deleted his tweet.

Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15, the Commission announced.

