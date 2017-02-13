Karnataka passes bill to legalise Kambala

Earlier in November 2016, the Karnataka High Court banned the sport through an interim order. The ban led to mass outrage forcing the state assembly to table the bill a few days back.. (File Photo) Earlier in November 2016, the Karnataka High Court banned the sport through an interim order. The ban led to mass outrage forcing the state assembly to table the bill a few days back.. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Government on Monday passed an amendment bill in the state assembly to legalise the traditional buffalo race Kambala. This development comes a month after Tamil Nadu passed a bill to allow Jallikattu.

Earlier on January 30, the Karnataka High Court said that it would look into the petition only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Jallikattu.

Earlier in November 2016, the Karnataka High Court banned the sport through an interim order. The petition seeking the ban was filed by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The ban led to mass outrage forcing the state assembly to table the bill a few days back.