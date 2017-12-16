Karnataka: Protests will continue, says Union minister Anantkumar Hegde

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde

Despite the Congress government in Karnataka deciding to seek a CBI investigation into the death of 18-year-old Paresh Mesta at Honnavar town in Uttara Kannada district, Union Minister and local BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has said the party will continue its agitation on the issue.

In Facebook posts over the past two days — since the Congress government said it would seek a CBI probe — the Union minister accused the state government of tampering with the evidence in the case.

One of the posts on Hegde’s Facebook page read: “The people of the district have decided to seek justice for every drop of blood that was shed and will not compromise. This is the mandate that I have been given to lead the way for more protests in the coming days.’’

“We have received indications that the government destroyed primary evidence and is now shifting the blame to the CBI. Because of this, the protest will not stop,’’ reads the post.

“We have decided to intensify our protest against the communal, casteist dumb government besides targeting the terrorists. Let them face our ire!’’ says another post by the Union Skill Development Minister.

CM Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, released a statement through the regional media, saying that communal elements were bent on disturbing harmony in the state. Recalling the tradition of co-existence and the “progressive ethos’’ of Karnataka, he said, “Those individuals and organisations who do not respect the law of the land, who go against constitutional aspirations and try to divide society on the lines of caste and religion will be dealt with sternly by the government. However, it is the ideological opposition from the people of Karnataka that will cause their ultimate falling.’’

