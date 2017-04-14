Karnataka: On CM home turf, Congress fends off BJP challenge

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: Jyothy Karat, File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: Jyothy Karat, File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received a major boost in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls with the Congress winning both assembly bypolls in his home region of Mysuru. The Congress countered a strong challenge mounted by the BJP and retained both Nanjangud and Gundlupet. Both were straight fights, with the JD(S) not contesting either seat.

The Congress flagged the victory as a thumbs-up to the CM’s populist policies and its efforts to project itself as a party for Dalits, backward classes and minorities in 2018.

Nanjangud’s former Congress MLA V Srinivas Prasad, who quit and joined the BJP after being dropped from the Siddaramaiah cabinet, lost by over 20,000 votes, bagging 64,878 votes (41%) against the Congress’s Kalale Keshav Murthy who bagged 86,212 (55%). Murthy is an inductee from the JD(S). In 2013, as the Congress candidate, Prasad had won with a 36% vote share while the JD(S) had bagged 30% and former BJP CM B S Yeddyurappa’s breakaway KJP 20%, with the BJP taking just 5%.

Yeddyurappa has since merged the KJP back into the Congress.

In Gundlupet, where the polls were necessitated by the death of Congress minister H S Mahadev Prasad, his wife Geetha Mahadev Prasad won by 10,789 votes, bagging 90,260 votes (52%) against BJP candidate C S Niranjan Kumar who got 79,381 (45%). In 2013, the Congress had polled 45% in its victory while the KJP got 41% and the BJP only 1.2%.

The BJP, which has never won these two seats, made a strong push under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, who has been designated already as the party’s CM candidate in 2018. He attempted to build on the inroads his KJP had made in 2013. With a sizeable number of voters in both seats belonging to Yeddyurappa’s Lingayat community, he asked voters to imagine they were voting for him to become the chief minister again. The BJP also drafted former Congress leader S M Krishna into the campaign for Srinivas Prasad. “We never expected to lose both seats,” Yeddyurappa admitted.

Siddaramaiah said the polls were not a referendum of his government but an opportunity to assess the minds of the people.

“The victories have helped me understand that people have liked our programmes. I asked for votes as payment for the pro-people work we have done. The people have blessed us,” he said.

The victories encourage Congress workers, he said. “This raises our hope of winning in 2018. A message has been sent out that Karnataka is not UP. This is a land of saints and philosophers like Basavanna. The philosophies of saints and sufis exist in the minds of people here. It is a most secular state, a cosmopolitan state,” he said.

“This is a lesson to the BJP that they should not take people for granted. The BJP has been talking about a ‘mission 150’ to win 150 seats in Karnataka. They need to remember that people need to vote for them first. How can they take voters for granted?” Siddaramaiah said.

He thanked the JD(S) and its leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy for helping the Congress win the bypolls.

