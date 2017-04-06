Karnataka: BJP, Congress gear up for prestige battle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa. (File photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa. (File photo)

Less than a year before the Karnataka Assembly elections, two assembly bypolls in Mysore region are witnessing a no-holds-barred battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP. Gundlupet and Nanjangud vote on April 9. Five-time Gundlupet MLA H S Mahadeva Prasad, 58, a Congress minister, died this year while Nanjangud’s Congress MLA V Srinivas Prasad has joined the BJP after being dropped from the cabinet.

The bypolls have turned into a prestige battle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from the Mysore region, and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, who has been projected as the party’s CM candidate.

The BJP has never won the two seats, largely Congress strongholds since 1957 with the Janata Dal (Secular) winning a few times in the last couple of decades. The JD(S) has not fielded candidates this time and both the Congress and the BJP are claiming it has the support of the JD(S).

In the past, caste equations have worked in the favour of either the Congress or the JD(S). The two constituencies have a sizeable number of voters from the Schedules Castes, backward classes and the Lingayat community. The Congress has banked on Siddaramaiah, who is from a backward class, Mahadev Prasad (Lingayat) and Srinivas Prasad and H C Mahadevappa (SC). With Mahadeva’s death and the shifting of allegiance by Srinivas Prasad, the Congress faces the prospect of a dent, especially with Yeddyurappa seeking to present himself as a local Lingayat leader.

The Congress has fielded Mahadeva Prasad’s wife Geetha in Gundlupet while the BJP has fielded C S Niranjan Kumar, a Yeddyurappa loyalist who lost in the 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls to Mahadeva Prasad. Geetha Mahadeva Prasad has accused Yeddyurappa of betraying her after promising support at the time of her husband’s death; the BJP leader has claimed he had only expressed condolences.

In Nanjangud, a reserved constituency, the BJP has attempted to solve a 24-year-old dispute between the dominant Lingayats and Dalits in order to ensure a victory for outgoing-Congress-MLA-turned-BJP-candidate V Srinivas Prasad, 69, a prominent Dalit leader. Under the leadership of Yeddyurappa and Srinivas Prasad, Dalit and Lingayat leaders recently came together at Badanavalu village for the first time since caste clashes of 1993.

Nanjangud, right next to Siddaramaiah’s constituency Varuna, has been a major beneficiary of his populist and development schemes. In many ways, the bypoll is being seen as a test of the success of his caste and populism-based policies. The Congress has fielded a Dalit leader won over from JD(S), Kalale Keshavamurthy.

The BJP is expected to draft former Congress chief minister S M Krishna to campaign and win the support of the Vokkaliga community that has a tradition of backing the JD(S).

