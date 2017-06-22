Karnataka: Muslim leader’s murder sparks tension

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A gang of eight people hacked a 35-year-old Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader to death at Benjanpadavu, in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday. Ashraf Kalayi was murdered shortly after he had hoisted SDPI flag to mark the group’s foundation day. SDPI is largely a Muslim political party, which has evolved from the Popular Front of India (PFI), the police said.

“We have verified antecedents of the victim. He did not have criminal record,” Inspector General of Police (western range) P Harisekaran said.

The murder triggered tension, forcing authorities to send in additional forces to tighten security. Tussle between Hindu groups such as Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagaran Vedike and SDPI and PFI has caused frequent communal trouble in the district.

