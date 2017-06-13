Karnataka: Municipal council employee kicks woman colleague for being late, assault caught on camera

Sindhanur City Municipal Council employee kicks a woman colleague, in Karnataka’s Raichur. (ANI) Sindhanur City Municipal Council employee kicks a woman colleague, in Karnataka’s Raichur. (ANI)

A municipal council worker was caught on camera, kicking his woman colleague, in Sindhanur town of Raichur district in Karnataka, news agency ANI reported. The man, who was seen kicking the woman in the video, was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him. The report further said the incident occurred on Saturday last week, when the woman, Nasreen, showed up late for work.

Nasreen, who works as SDA in the corporation, was observing her Ramazan fast at the time of the incident, the Times of India quoted police officials as saying. “Nasreen was observing fast during Ramzan and is said to have turned up late to work,” a senior police official was quoted in the report. He further added that the accused Sharanappa who worked as a computer operator on contractual basis, kicked Nasreen after an argument broke out about her being late.

As per the employees quoted by TOI, the staff members were unaware about the incident until a complaint was filed by Nasreen, since the incident occurred on Saturday and majority of staff was not present in the office. “Sharanappa is a contractual employee and the Council had no idea about the incident. We came to know about it only after police informed that Nasreen has complained against Sharanappa,” a SCMC official was quoted by the newspaper. “Following the woman’s complaint, her male colleague has been dismissed and handed over to police,” he further added. The police officials also told the newspaper that it was not the first time Sharanappa was accused of assaulting a colleague.

Watch Video

#CAUGHTONCAM: Sindhanur City Municipal Council employee kicks a woman colleague, in Karnataka’s Raichur. Accused arrested, case registered. pic.twitter.com/X2lYckClXI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

