Karnataka: Manufacturers move HC over pillion seats ban for 100-cc bikes

Motorcycle manufacturers approached the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday with a plea against a decision of the state government to ban pillion seats on motorcycles with engine capacity of 100 cc or below. The high court on Tuesday issued notices to the state transport department on the basis of a writ petition filed by TVS Motor Company Limited against the department's move to stop registration of 100 cc motorcycles with pillion seats.

The Karnataka transport department, following a prod from the High Court, issued a notification last month to implement a clause in the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, banning pillion seats on vehicles with engine capacity of 100 cc or below.

The transport department issued a notification on October 16 emphasising that it would no longer offer a waiver of section 143 (3) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 which states that: "No pillion seat shall be attached to motorcycle with less than 100 cc engine".

The move to implement the rules comes after the High Court questioned the failure of the state to implement the rules codified in 1989 in the course of an insurance case, where a young child riding pillion on a 100 cc motorcycle died following an accident in Mysuru.

The next hearing in the case is on November 3.

