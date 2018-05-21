Karnataka govt formation LIVE: Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, power sharing formula on agenda

H. D. Kumaraswamy is set to take oath as Karnataka’s chief minister on Wednesday (Reuters/File) H. D. Kumaraswamy is set to take oath as Karnataka’s chief minister on Wednesday (Reuters/File)

After the dramatic turn of events in Karnataka, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take over as Karnataka chief minister, will meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The Congress and JDS which stitched a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP at bay are likely to discuss the modalities of government formation during the meet.

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Kumaraswamy will visit a string of temples at his birthplace Holenarasipura. The meeting with Gandhi’s is expected to take place later in the day. Kumaraswamy will be back in Bangalore by evening. The swearing-in is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was said to take place on Monday but was shifted as it coincided with Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on May 21.

Kumaraswamy staked claim to the government after BJP’s Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the floor test, having failed to secure the required numbers.