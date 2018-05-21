Karnataka govt formation LIVE: Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, power sharing formula on agenda

After the dramatic turn of events in Karnataka, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take over as Karnataka chief minister, will meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The Congress and JDS which stitched a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP at bay are likely to discuss the modalities of government formation during the meet.
Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Kumaraswamy will visit a string of temples at his birthplace Holenarasipura. The meeting with Gandhi’s is expected to take place later in the day. Kumaraswamy will be back in Bangalore by evening. The swearing-in is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was said to take place on Monday but was shifted as it coincided with Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on May 21.
Kumaraswamy staked claim to the government after BJP’s Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the floor test, having failed to secure the required numbers.
Highlights
Kumaraswamy on Sunday also dismissed reports of his party working out a power-sharing formula of heading the government for 30 months each with the Congress. “No such talks have taken place,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by PTI.
The possibilities of such an agreement were being speculated in the light of the 2006 BJP- JD(S) alliance, in which Kumaraswamy offered to share the chief minister’s designation for a 20-month period with BJP’s Yeddyurappa. Kumaraswamy, however, refused to vacate the CM’s office which resulted in the collapse of the government.
Kumaraswamy who will be meeting the Gandhis on Monday said that the meeting will decide the constitution of the cabinet and the allocation of ministries. He also added that no formal discussion about the same has been taken previously. 'I will be going to Delhi tomorrow to invite Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday. During the meetings, we will discuss some of the issues regarding the new government, and, based on the outcome of these talks, we will decide the constitution of the cabinet of ministers and how many will take oath,' the Karnataka chief minister-designate said.
'My MLAs have given me the complete responsibility of shaping our participation in the coalition. The issue of formation of the cabinet of ministers has not been discussed formally with the Congress leaders. We have only had some informal talks at a personal level. The Congress has its own procedures in these matters,' he added.
Welcome to the live blog. After high-stakes political drama in Karnataka, the focus will now shift to New Delhi where alliance partners Rahul Gandhi and HD Kumaraswamy are going to meet today. Both the leaders are expected to strategise the roadmap for the coalition in the state. Follow this space to track all the latest developments.