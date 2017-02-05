Karnataka legislature session from Feb 6

Opposition is also likely to question the government on the law and order situation following the incidents of molestation against women on New Year’s eve, and its handling of drought situation in the state. Opposition is also likely to question the government on the law and order situation following the incidents of molestation against women on New Year’s eve, and its handling of drought situation in the state.

The first sitting of Karnataka legislature in this new calendar year will begin on Monday with Governor Vajubhai Vala addressing joint session of both the Houses. The five days session which will be held till February 10 is likely to be stormy with opposition expected to corner the government on various issues including income tax raids on Minister for Small Scale Industries Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahila Congress chief Laxmi R Hebbalkar’s premises last month, and seek action against them.

On its part Siddaramaiah lead Congress government is likely to train guns against the BJP accusing Central government of being indifferent to concerns of the state, expressing reservation over quantum of drought relief and delay in its release.

It is also likely to bring up union government and Prime Minister’s “unwillingness” to mediating in solving interstate water issues like Mahadayi or Cauvery, in its defence.

During the session Karnataka government is likely to move an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to pave the way for the traditional buffalo race ‘Kambala’ in the coastal region.

Following the growing demand for lifting High Court’s stay on Kambala(buffalo race), the government last week had decided to move a draft bill during the legislature session. This legislature session has come at a time when both ruling Congress and principal opposition BJP are a divided house, and JD(S) claiming that it is already looking for candidates for 2018 assembly polls.

While the ruling party is facing dissidence with party veteran and former Chief Minister S M Krishna quitting Congress, resentment within BJP continues against its state President B S Yeddyurappa’s style of functioning.

There are voices of criticism over the decision to convene the session for just five days, instead of following the 15 days norms for the opening session.