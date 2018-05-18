Karnataka floor test: Governor ignores seniority, appoints KG Bopaiah as pro-tem Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Elections results 2018: BJP largest party, Congress-JD(S) ally Karnataka Assembly Elections results 2018: BJP largest party, Congress-JD(S) ally

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday appointed BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem Speaker ahead of floor test in the state assembly tomorrow. The Supreme Court has asked chief minister B S Yedyurappa to prove his majority on the floor of the Karnataka assembly at 4 pm Saturday.

Bopaiah’s appointment has come even as the Congress and JDS coalition were seeking appointment of RV Deshpande as the interim speaker on account of his seniority in the assembly.

The name of Bopaiah was chosen by the Governor from a list of names of senior MLAs in the new house given by the office of the secretary to the state legislative assembly. The senior most MLA is normally by convention chosen as the pro tem Speaker. The senior most MLA in the new state assembly is R V Deshpande of the Congress who has been elected eight times. K G Bopaiah the pro tem Speaker chosen by Governor Vajubhai Vala is a four time MLA.

Bopaiah was also the pro tem Speaker in 2008 when a trust vote was held to test the numbers of the Yeddyurappa led BJP government which fell three short of the 113 magic number in the 224 member house and had to rely on five Independents to nudge it to a majority.

The Congress has objected to the appointment of Bopaiah while the BJP says it is as per the rule. “Shri KG Bopaiah was appointed as Pro Tem speaker even in 2008 by the then Governor. That time Bopaiah was 10 years younger than what he is today. The Congress is thus raising hoax objection. The appointment of Bopaiah Ji is as per rules and regulations,” tweeted senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

In the current house the BJP is eight short of a majority of 112 while the Congress-JDS coalition claim to have the support of 115 members.

