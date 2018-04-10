Karnataka judge’s appointment: Sexual harassment probe needs to be fair, not summary, Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to CJI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo)

Facing criticism for “deliberately” blocking the appointment of a judicial officer to Karnataka High Court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked in a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) whether the government should “consider” the “discreet enquiry” absolving the judge of charges of sexual harassment, in which the complainant was not given a “fair opportunity to defend her allegation”.

In a strongly worded letter to CJI Dipak Misra, written on April 5, Prasad said it is “incumbent upon both the high judiciary and executive to apply the highest standard of transparency and judiciousness” in making recommendations and appointments.

“You will appreciate that a complaint of such a serious nature against a recommendee for the exalted and high position of High Court Judge required handling in a manner to inspire confidence in all sides, particularly the lady complainant, and thereby establish the innocence of the officer complained against,” Prasad wrote.

“Such a summary inquiry in a complaint involving allegations of sexual harassment of a subordinate judicial officer by her superior raises very serious questions.”

The minister stated that the issue of elevation of judicial officer P Krishna Bhat to Karnataka HC has assumed “critical importance and relevance…in view of letter written by Justice Chelameswar…released in media that the executive is deliberately blocking the appointment” of Bhat, and “seeking to undermine the authority of judiciary”.

Prasad raised two specific issues for the CJI and the Supreme Court collegium and said that these questions “assume significance as their satisfactory resolution will in future, illuminate and inform” the government’s approach in dealing with cases in which judges are facing allegations of sexual harassment.

First, Prasad wrote, “…before we move further in the case of appointment of Krishna Bhat as judge…whether we should consider a discreet enquiry, even if by a HC Chief Justice, as fair, sufficient and conclusive enquiry in a matter so sensitive as sexual harassment without adhering to the manner, procedure and gender of the enquiry officer in accordance with the highest standards of fairness and natural justice.”

“This assumes significance in the view of the fact that available records do not show that (the) complainant, a judicial officer subordinate to the officer complained against, was provided a judicious and fair opportunity to defend her allegations and place evidence in her support as also a chance to the officer complained against to present his side of the case. These norms the Supreme Court itself has laid down in the well known Vishakha case,” the letter said.

Second, the law minister has questioned if the SC collegium should “not withhold” its recommendation to appoint a person as an HC judge until he is cleared of charges of sexual harassment by a “fair” probe, and not “merely by a summary enquiry.”

He wrote, “These questions also assume significance as their satisfactory resolution will in future, illuminate and inform our approach in dealing with such cases and help us in effecting appointment of persons who can stand up to the highest standards of conduct and probity…”

